Romanian restaurant group ups business by 15% in the first half

Local restaurant group City Grill recorded a turnover of RON 81 million (EUR 17.4 million) in the first half of this year, up by 15% compared to the same period of 2017.

The positive dynamic was supported by the new restaurants opened last year, namely Trattoria Buongiorno in the Old Town and Trattoria Buongiorno Arena, as well as the investments in redecorating and changing the menus of the Pescarus and Hanu’ Berarilor restaurants.

The group invested EUR 300,000 in redesigning the interior of the Pescarus restaurant in Herastrau Park and EUR 1.5 million in building an addition to the Hanu’ Berarilor – Casa Soare restaurant, which included an events hall for 180 people. The group expects this restaurant, which is hosted by a historic building in downtown Bucharest, to become just as popular as Caru’ cu Bere in the following years, according to City Grill CEO Daniel Mischie.

The group’s total investment budget for this year is EUR 4.5 million.

City Grill group currently operates 19 restaurants and cafes under the Caru’ Cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc, Pescăruș, Hanul Berarilor, Trattoria Buongiorno, City Grill and City Café brands.

