Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/06/2021 - 08:37
Romanian PM announces return to “normal life” at end-July

06 April 2021
The economic activity will return to normal by the end of July when 10 million Romanians will have been vaccinated, Romanian prime minister Florin Citu announced.

The first step in this direction will be made at the beginning of June, he said. A new committee including representatives from several ministries will work on the measures to be applied after June 1, the PM added, Ziarul Financiar reported.

By June 1, between 5 and 6.5 million Romanians will be vaccinated, as 8.5 million doses are expected in April alone, according to estimates mentioned by PM Citu. In the second half of April, 100,000 doses will be injected per day, estimates the head of the vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita. Under these conditions, the goal of mass immunity could be reached in September or even earlier, announced Gheorghita.

However, with 5 million Romanians, accounting for 35% of the adult population, the economy can resume operations on June 1, PM Citu said.

However, he didn't detail how the return to normal will take place and mentioned that Romanians would not be required to have the "green certificate" for domestic tourism, according to Hotnews.ro.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

