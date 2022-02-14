Former Romanian PM Citu proposes cutting VAT and social contributions

The head of the Liberal party (PNL), the junior ruling party at this moment, former finance minister and prime minister Florin Citu, came up with the idea of cutting the social security contribution for pension (CAS) from 25% to 20%, in order to increase the salaries, Alephnews.ro reported.

In a Facebook post, he also proposed cutting the VAT to increase households' budgets in real terms.

By reducing the contribution for social insurance (CAS) from 25% to 20%, a Romanian employee with an average salary would receive approximately RON 317 supplementary.

Regarding the reduction of the VAT rate, Florin Citu argued that this would help in the fight against inflation, which is expected to accelerate this year, as well as to Romania's economic growth.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)