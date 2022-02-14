Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/14/2022 - 08:26
Business

Former Romanian PM Citu proposes cutting VAT and social contributions

14 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The head of the Liberal party (PNL), the junior ruling party at this moment, former finance minister and prime minister Florin Citu, came up with the idea of cutting the social security contribution for pension (CAS) from 25% to 20%, in order to increase the salaries, Alephnews.ro reported.

In a Facebook post, he also proposed cutting the VAT to increase households' budgets in real terms.

By reducing the contribution for social insurance (CAS) from 25% to 20%, a Romanian employee with an average salary would receive approximately RON 317 supplementary.

Regarding the reduction of the VAT rate, Florin Citu argued that this would help in the fight against inflation, which is expected to accelerate this year, as well as to Romania's economic growth.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/14/2022 - 08:26
Business

Former Romanian PM Citu proposes cutting VAT and social contributions

14 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The head of the Liberal party (PNL), the junior ruling party at this moment, former finance minister and prime minister Florin Citu, came up with the idea of cutting the social security contribution for pension (CAS) from 25% to 20%, in order to increase the salaries, Alephnews.ro reported.

In a Facebook post, he also proposed cutting the VAT to increase households' budgets in real terms.

By reducing the contribution for social insurance (CAS) from 25% to 20%, a Romanian employee with an average salary would receive approximately RON 317 supplementary.

Regarding the reduction of the VAT rate, Florin Citu argued that this would help in the fight against inflation, which is expected to accelerate this year, as well as to Romania's economic growth.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks