Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions

Many Romanians have started decorating their homes for the winter holidays earlier this year, master florist Nicu Bocancea, of the Iris Flower Shop, says. Iris was established in the 1970s as a family business.

“If until this year, most Romanians started decorating their homes in the first or second week of December, many have already turned their residences into festive corners, as if they felt the need to reward somehow the homes [...],” Bocancea says in a press release.

He has been designing Christmas trees for more than ten years.

He favors Christmas trees made from branches and fir tree branches, decorated with accessories such as nuts, acorns, chestnuts, pine cones, and warm lights.

With the right structure to put the materials on, Christmas trees can be made out of cones, acorns, or pine needles, says Bocancea, who spends between four and ten hours to design a tree.

When it comes to colors, the red and white mix is again a star this year, he says, with variations depending on the colors of the interior and the personal preferences.

As for his don’ts in Christmas decorating, he points to plastic trees, felled fir trees, and tinsel.

(Photos courtesy of Talentivity)

