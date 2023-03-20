British singer Chris Norman performs in Cluj-Napoca in June

Chris Norman, the unmistakable voice of the English rock band Smokie, will perform in Cluj-Napoca this summer. The show is scheduled to take place at the BT Arena on June 15.

The British singer will be accompanied by a band made up of Geoff Carline - guitar, vocals; Martina Walbeck - keyboards, piano, vocals; Axel Kowollik - bass, vocals; Dorino Goldbrunner - drums; and Rachel Parga - guitar, vocals.

"Chris Norman is an icon for a generation and a role model for the artists who took to the stage in the years that followed. His songs are immortal, and, I'm sure, he will delight the spectators who will come in large numbers to watch him live on June 15 at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca. We, the organizers, have already prepared special surprises, among which the opening performance of the incomparable Paul Ciuci - Compact," said manager Radu Groza, organizer of the Chris Norman concert in Romania, quoted in the press release.

Chris Norman became famous in the 70s, being the first lead singer of the band Smokie. The first album, Pass It Around, was released in 1975, followed by their first hit, If You Think You Know How To Love Me. Hits such as Don't Play Your Rock'n'roll To Me, I'll Meet You At Midnight, Needles And Pins, or Living Next Door To Alice followed.

Norman's solo career debuted in the 80s with the super hit Midnight Lady. The song was a success, selling more than 1 million copies, and spending six weeks on the number one spot in Germany.

In 1994, Chris Norman was awarded "International Video Star of the Year" by CMT Europe. The same year, he formed a new band and went on tour for the first time in six years.

Tickets for the concert in Cluj-Napoca can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro.

