Major Chinese solar panel manufacturer signs agreement with Israeli group present in Romania

The Chinese group LONGi, one of the world's largest solar panel manufacturers, has signed a technology sales agreement with a capacity of 576 MW with the Israeli group Nofar Energy, present on the Romanian market.

“This agreement is a key moment for the company's presence in Romania and marks a reference point for the solar energy market, being considered the largest transaction of this type signed in Romania to date,” say LONGi representatives cited by Ziarul Financiar.

Construction for the project, which will be equipped with LONGi equipment, will begin this year and will become operational in 2025.

At the end of last year, the Israeli company Nofar Energy bought the largest photovoltaic park in Romania, developed by Portland Trust, covering an area of 290 hectares, at Corbii Mari, in Dâmboviţa County. This is the second transaction between the two companies, following the one in 2021 regarding another photovoltaic park, located in Răteşti, Argeş County. The Corbii Mari project has an installed power of 255 MW, a significant scale-up from the Răteşti park, the first of Portland Trust's renewable projects, which has a power of 153 MW and an area of 165 hectares.

“This strategic partnership with Nofar Energy Romania marks an important step in promoting sustainable energy solutions in Romania,” said Mirel Jarnea, sales director for Romania at LONGi.

