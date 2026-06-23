Chinese solar tech giant LONGi to develop 1.5 GW solar and storage projects in Romania with Energy

China’s LONGi, one of the largest global producers of solar technology, has announced a partnership with Enery, an independent energy producer from Austria, for the development of a portfolio of solar and storage projects with a total capacity of 1.5 GW in Romania. The timeline is set between 2026 and 2027.

According to the announcement cited by Economedia, LONGi Solar Europe will be the main technology supplier for Enery’s pipeline and will provide 50% of the required components.

The centerpiece of the partnership is the Ogrezeni project, which will include a solar power plant with a capacity of 761 MWp and a battery storage system of more than 1 GWh. The investment is scheduled to become operational in 2027 and is designed to reduce energy losses during periods of solar overproduction by integrating a battery network that will store and deliver energy during periods of consumption.

The companies estimated that after completion, the Ogrezeni facility will produce enough electricity to supply the equivalent of approximately 684,000 households in Romania and will contribute to avoiding around 303,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

As part of the project, LONGi will supply more than 1.1 million Hi-MO9 Back Contact modules. According to the company, the technology used has an efficiency of up to 24.8% and is based on its own Hybrid Passivated Back Contact cell architecture, which allows higher power output on a smaller surface area and reduces costs over the project’s lifetime. LONGi says the modules are designed to maintain low linear degradation over a period of 30 years.

“Ogrezeni is a model for the future of European energy, combining solar production on a very large scale with energy storage. With more than 1.1 million Hi-MO9 Back Contact modules, we are contributing to the development of a more resilient, decentralized, and efficient energy network in the region,” said Leon Zhang, president of LONGi Europe.

Alberto Martinez, Head of Construction and O&M at Enery, said that the choice of technology and local support are essential elements for implementing the project. “The implementation of LONGi Hi-MO9 BC technology helps us achieve high yields and very good asset efficiency. The LONGi team provided technical, logistical, and engineering support throughout the entire process, which makes it an important partner for the execution of one of the largest hybrid projects in Europe,” he stated.

radu@romania-insider.com

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