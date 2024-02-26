Energy

Romania's Chimcomplex to modernize heat and power, biomass-fired plant

26 February 2024

Romania's largest chemical group, Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC), announced the start of a project to expand energy capacities at the A6 Dej platform through an extensive modernization of a power plant that currently operates on biomass.

Following the upgrade, the plant will generate up to 80MW of electric and thermal energy, which will be used in a new chemical processing factory and strengthen the company's position in the energy market.

At the end of 2023, Chimcomplex commissioned the largest cogeneration plant built in Romania in the last 11 years, with a capacity of 49.6MW, and the first trigeneration plant built in Europe.

The Masterplan of Chimcomplex's Energy Division includes investments that will generate sufficient energy to ensure the energy security of the Group, as well as the communities we are part of.

Chimcomplex is the main manufacturer and supplier of vital chemicals in the region, specializing in polyols, chlor alkali, and oxo-alcohols.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chimcomplex)

