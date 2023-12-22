 

Energy

Romanian chemical group Chimcomplex completes cogeneration plant

22 December 2023

Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC), the biggest chemical group in Romania, has completed a high-efficiency cogeneration plant with a capacity of up to 8 MWe at its subsidiary in Ramnicu Valcea.

The project, with a total value of RON 49 million (EUR 10 million), was partly financed with EU funds.

“The overall objective of the project was to increase the energy efficiency of Chimcomplex Borzești - Rm. Vâlcea Branch by installing a high-efficiency trigeneration plant with a capacity of 6 MWe and achieving savings in primary energy consumption through the use of energy produced in a high-efficiency cogeneration system,” the company said in a press release.

Chimcomplex is listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of RON 5.35 bln (EUR 1.08 bln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

1

