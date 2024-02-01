Romania's largest chemical group, Chimcomplex (BVB: CRC), announced that the compensation package for its employees will increase predictably by 42% over the next two years under the new collective labour agreement (CLA).

The new CLA includes a 10% general salary increase and a 24% variable salary increase through an adjustment mechanism; wages will be adjusted upwards in 2025 by 1.25 times the average 2024 inflation rate.

All employees will benefit from a private medical subscription covering high-quality medical services. This subscription will include a set of over 300 laboratory analyses, consultations with general practitioners and specialists, including medical imaging services (ultrasounds, MRI, CT, etc.) that can be accessed for free within a limit of RON 5,000/employee/year.

The individual motivational package includes 3 to 12 annual salaries offered based on the achievement of indicators and tasks assumed by each employee with KPIs.

Also, Chimcomplex has approved and is implementing a stock bonus program, estimating that in the coming years, employees will receive shares with an average value of RON 40,000 per person.

"I agree with and support the government's policy of rapidly implementing the salary increase policy in Romania, and the spectacular increases offered by us at Chimcomplex will send a strong signal to the labour market! Why? Because it is time for Romania to change the 'low-wage economy' model to that of a high-performance economy, as we now have all the advantages to make this strategic repositioning," said Ștefan Vuza, Chairman of the Chimcomplex Board of Directors.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)