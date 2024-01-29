Energy

Romgaz seeks to cut wages and bonuses after sharp increase extended in 2023

29 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 500 employees of Romanian natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG), 70% controlled by the state, are going to protest against the management’s plans to cut wages by 5.8% and budget fewer bonuses this year after the payroll surged by 14% in January-September last year (latest data available), Profit.ro reported. The company employs over 5,000.

The management is preparing to renegotiate with the representative trade union the collective labour contract, which expires at the end of the spring of this year.

The company finished the first nine months of last year with a net profit of RON 2.16 billion, about 3% below that recorded in the same period of 2022. Its revenues dropped by 35% y/y to RON 7.19 billion.

Total personnel expenses advanced in the nine-month period by more than 14% y/y to RON 678.5 million.

For some 5,000 employees, the per-capita monthly personnel expenses would be RON 15,000 – the equivalent of a net monthly wage of RON 8,300 (EUR 1,670), some 74% above the average net salary in Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romgaz seeks to cut wages and bonuses after sharp increase extended in 2023

29 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 500 employees of Romanian natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG), 70% controlled by the state, are going to protest against the management’s plans to cut wages by 5.8% and budget fewer bonuses this year after the payroll surged by 14% in January-September last year (latest data available), Profit.ro reported. The company employs over 5,000.

The management is preparing to renegotiate with the representative trade union the collective labour contract, which expires at the end of the spring of this year.

The company finished the first nine months of last year with a net profit of RON 2.16 billion, about 3% below that recorded in the same period of 2022. Its revenues dropped by 35% y/y to RON 7.19 billion.

Total personnel expenses advanced in the nine-month period by more than 14% y/y to RON 678.5 million.

For some 5,000 employees, the per-capita monthly personnel expenses would be RON 15,000 – the equivalent of a net monthly wage of RON 8,300 (EUR 1,670), some 74% above the average net salary in Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Romgaz)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water