Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa, Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Meeting automation platform co-founded by Romanian raises new USD 33 mln financing

23 April 2021
Chili Piper, a B2B meeting automation platform co-founded by Romanian Alina Vandenberghe, raised a USD 33 million financing last week in what it called a “Series Spicy” led by Tiger Global.

Existing investors Base10 Partners and Gradient Ventures, Google’s AI-focused venture capital fund, also participated in the round.

This brings the company’s total financing to USD 54 million, mostly raised within the last nine months.

The company plans to invest the capital raised in the Series Spicy to accelerate product development and address the increasing needs of customers across sales, marketing, and customer success.

“We’re proud to have so many customers scheduling meetings and optimizing their calendars with Chili Piper’s Instant Booker. We know some people can’t handle how hot our platform is, but believe me, once you use software as pungent as this, you’ll never go back,” said Alina Vandenberghe, CPO and Co-founder of Chili Piper.

(Photo source: courtesy of Alina Vandenberghe)

