Romanian PM: European Council president reconfirmed support for Romania’s Schengen accession

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, has reconfirmed his full support for Romania's accession to Schengen, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday, September 1.

The Romanian PM is on an official visit to Brussels, where he is set to meet with several high-ranking European officials.

Prime minister Ciolacu said in a Facebook post that Charles Michel "reconfirmed to me, today, his total support for Romania's accession to the Schengen area. He is one of the great friends of our country, and I have thanked him for his constant, firm and energetic support."

"We agreed that a legitimate decision, in favor of Romania, represents the best antidote to de-tension the current accumulation of factors that could boost Euroscepticism in the eastern part of the continent," he added.

In his turn, Charles Michel thanked Romania for the support offered to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the same source said.

While in Belgium, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu also visited two Romanian firefighters currently being treated at the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Brussels. Both were injured after two massive blasts rocked an LPF fuel station in Crevedia, close to Bucharest, last week.

Romania activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism for the transfer of victims after the gas station explosions on August 26, sending 12 victims to hospitals abroad. Romanian patients with burns on 10% to 80% of their bodies currently receive treatment in Belgium, Italy, Austria, Germany, and Norway.

