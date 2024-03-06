CFR Călători introduces SMS tickets for Bucharest airport train trips

CFR Călători announced a new payment option for travelers taking the train between Bucharest’s North Train Station and the Henri Coandă Airport. Thus, passengers can also book tickets via text message (SMS).

Travelers can buy tickets by SMS at 7458 and have two options: send the text “B” for a one-way trip to Bucharest North Station or “O” for a trip to Henri Coandă Airport (also known as Otopeni Airport). One SMS translates into a travel ticket for one person. The cost is EUR 1.20 plus VAT.

“For mobile subscribers, the tariff is expressed in RON and can be found on the service invoice issued by the mobile operators. For rechargeable cards, the value without VAT is deducted from the available credit,” CFR Călători explained.

After sending the SMS, the passenger receives a text message with a link that opens a QR code needed for verification by train staff.

“We recommend that all passengers, before making the trip, make sure that they have a valid ticket corresponding to the train class and the kilometer zone in order to avoid additional charges on the train according to the regulations in force,” the rail operator said.

Travelers choosing CFR Călători trains for Bucharest’s airport service can also buy tickets from the offices or ticket vending machines at the North Train Station and Henri Coandă Airport and online at Cfrcalatori.ro or via the CFR Călători bilete online and 24pay apps. Another option is using the contactless validators on the train, which allow both the validation of the integrated metropolitan tickets and the payment of the ticket with a contactless bank card, immediately after boarding the train.

Those boarding the train from PO Parc Mogoșoaia or PO Patinoar, where there are no ticket offices/ticket vending machines, or if the validators don’t work, can also buy tickets from the train staff, provided that the ticket is requested immediately after getting on the train.

(Photo source: Facebook/CFR Calatori)