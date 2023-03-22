Romania to launch EUR 103 mln grant scheme for power storage facilities

After receiving approval from the European Commission, Romania's Government can launch a EUR 103 mln grant scheme for investments in power storage capacities.

Of the total amount, EUR 80 mln will come from the National Relaunch and Resilience Program (PNRR) and EUR 23 mln from the national budget.

"The Commission has come to the conclusion that the scheme is proportionate since the aid will be limited to the minimum necessary and will not have negative effects on competition and trade in the EU. On this basis, the Commission approved the scheme under EU state aid rules," the EC said, according to Bursa.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Malpetr/Dreamstime.com)