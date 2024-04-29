Central Romania: Libris reopens Brașov bookstore after 6 months renovation and EUR 500,000 investment

After six months of renovation work, the bookstore Șt. O. Iosif, the “heart” of Libris, reopened its doors in Brașov on April 26. The investment in the space redevelopment project, which also includes the rehabilitation of the building - a historical monument in which the bookstore has been operating since its foundation, amounts to EUR 500,000.

Founded in 1991 by Ana and Virgil Onita, Libris is one of the first companies dedicated to books and culture opened after Romania’s 1989 December revolution. As the company notes in its press release, the “home” of Libris is the bookstore St. O. Iosif in Brașov, a space that has existed since 1918 and where, for more than a century, a bookstore has always operated.

The bookstore had various names over time, but the original name was Șt. O. Iosif, and Libris still keeps it, being an anchor of Brașov culture and probably the oldest bookstore in the country.

“We entered the book trade world before the 80s, and 33 years ago, we took over the bookstore. Immediately after ‘89, the bookstore Șt. O. Iosif, where I worked as a bookseller, was in great danger of being transformed into something else. In ‘91, I started the Libris project with the thought and vision that this bookstore would remain a House of Books, and as such, it became the first privatized bookstore in Romania and the Libris headquarters. As for Șt. O Iosif, this name has existed since 1918. Even though the bookstore had other names over the years, it was already known by the general public, not just the one from Brasov, so we never changed its name,” says Ana Onita, founder of Libris.

With the reopening of the bookstore, Șt. O. Iosif is set to become an important destination on the map of Brașov and beyond, hosting over 15,000 titles over 200 sqm.

The Main Hall houses books of fiction in Romanian and English, personal development, spirituality, parenting, and young adult titles, as well as accessories. The Stories Atelier is dedicated to books destined for children between 0-8+ years. The Laboratory of Ideas, the lounge in the basement, serves events and houses specialized titles (law, medicine, textbook). The basement, as such, was transformed into a multifunctional cultural center, designed to host book launches and other events, with a wide stairway that facilitates public gatherings.

The renovation project was not easy. “Being a historical space, where a bookstore has always operated for 105 years, we faced many challenges in this development project. But like a character in a book, who develops with each page turned, we and our project have overcome challenges and reached a climax. And from this point, I am convinced that the bookstore St. O. Iosif will become both a cultural and tourist destination, being probably the oldest bookstore in the country,” says Augusta Oniță-Bagoly, Manager of the Șt Library. O. Joseph.

The design and arrangement were carried out by the architect Ștefan Vlad from Singleart Design&Architecture. The new building uses the specific Libris color palette: pale green, marine blue, and lilac.

A major change was the reopening of the facade, which now provides natural light and visibility for passers-by. Another focal point is the seating area, equipped with comfortable armchairs and a sofa, accented by an impressive green wall with stabilized natural plants, creating an intimate and inspirational reading corner.

The redevelopment project also included the full consolidation of the building.

(Photo source: Libris)