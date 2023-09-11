Tech

Cegeka Romania appoints new Country Director

11 September 2023

Cegeka, a leading European provider of ICT solutions and services, has appointed Ovidiu Pinghioiu as the new Country Director for Cegeka Romania as of October 1, 2023. He will take over this role from Lucian Butnaru, who will leave the company at the end of this year to pursue his own projects in technology, fintech, and real estate investments.

Ovidiu Pinghioiu joined Cegeka Romania nearly 7 years ago, serving in various leadership positions within the organization, culminating as the Director of Applications. His extensive local market knowledge positions him well to guide Cegeka Romania into its next growth phase, the company said in a press release.

“Ovidiu's leadership signifies an exciting chapter for our Romanian operations. His experience will elevate Cegeka Romania's strategic initiatives and market standing,” said Stijn Bijnens, CEO of Cegeka.

In the last ten years, under Lucian Butnaru’s leadership, Cegeka Romania has increased its workforce from 130 coworkers to 880 employees. The company's turnover surged from EUR 4 million in 2012 to more than EUR 50 million in 2023.

(Photo source: company photo)

