Belgian IT solutions provider Cegeka strengthens regional presence

Belgian IT solutions provider Cegeka, also active on the Romanian market, took over the Moldovan software developer DAS Solutions through an 'asset deal' contract. Neither party disclosed any financial details about the acquisition.

From 25 employees taken over under the deal, Cegeka wants to bring the local team in Chisinau to 200 programmers within 3 to 5 years.

Under the deal, the Belgian group also takes over from DAS Solutions 12 contracts with international customers.

DAS Solutions builds and develops functional software products for international customers active in various fields, such as finance and insurance, government and e-commerce.

"This acquisition strengthens our position in Moldova. Thanks to this collaboration, we are growing our team in Moldova with new colleagues who have qualified technological knowledge," says Stijn Bijnens, CEO of Cegeka.

(Photo: Pixabay)

