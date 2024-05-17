Central Romania: Two castles in Cluj county to host events and reopen after renovation works

Two castles in Romania's Cluj county, namely the Rákóczi-Bánffy Castle in Gilău and Bánffy Castle in Răscruci, will reopen in the coming weeks and host events dedicated to visitors.

Rákóczi-Bánffy Castle in Gilău, one of Transylvania's historical monuments, will reopen its doors after a seven-year renovation process aimed at transforming it into a multifunctional cultural center and tourist destination, as announced by the owners cited by News.ro.

The castle dates back to the 13th century, when it was a noble court, as one of the centers of the extensive estate of the Transylvanian bishops, located west of Cluj, according to a description provided by the owners. The first documentary mention of the episcopal estate center (curia) in Gilău dates back to 1373. The oldest part of Gilău Castle, the bishop's residence, was built at the beginning of the 15th century.

During the reign of the two Rákóczi princes, the castle was transformed into one of the most spectacular princely residences in Transylvania, a comfortable palace with significant modifications to the interior buildings and fortifications. The castle served as one of the most important residences of the Rákóczi princes until the 1660s, then it was taken over by Dénes Bánffy for his family. In the 1830s-1840s, the castle acquired its current form, but it was partially destroyed by a fire in 1861 and rebuilt after 1871.

Nationalized during the communist period, the castle functioned as a school for children with disabilities between 1972 and 2002. In 2012, it was returned to the son of the last owner, Tamás Barcsay, a history professor who settled in Canada. Two years later, Elek Nagy, a businessman with multiple connections to Cluj, bought the historic monument castle, which he then donated to the "Transylvanian Traditions" Foundation.

In 2017, the project received European funding, and work began in 2018, in cooperation with ADD Concept and Kvadrum Axis. The total project value was EUR 7.12 million, with funding provided by the European Union, the Hungarian government, and the "Transylvanian Traditions" Foundation chaired by Elek Nagy, who contributed over EUR 3 million. The renovation will continue next year with the restoration of the castle park and the Roman castrum, in a project worth EUR 2.15 million, the owners announced.

The castle will open at the end of the week with medieval activities for children and adults, guided tours, concerts, and picnics.

The second castle in question, the newly renovated Bánffy Castle in Răscruci, will open its doors wide for the 23rd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (June 14-24). The estate near Cluj-Napoca will host the Garden Party at the Castle, an event that combines film with music and tradition.

On Tuesday, June 18, after 6:00 PM, guests are invited to an evening that will include a tour of the castle, a symphonic concert, and the screening of the latest film starring Sir Anthony Hopkins – "One Life" (dir. James Hawes, 2023, UK).

Built in the 18th century, Bánffy Castle in Răscruci regained its splendor this year following extensive restoration and conservation works. The modernization works of the property administered by the Cluj County Council began in 2021. In August 2023, the county authorities updated, bringing the total project value to RON 57.6 million. The sources of funding are European funds and the Cluj County Council budget.

Bánffy Castle in Răscruci is built in a neoclassical style, somewhere at the beginning of the 19th century. It was the summer residence of the nobles from the Bánffy family and also housed a special school.

The castle – located in the village of Răscruci, Bonțida commune – was built in its current form in the 19th century, on the ruins of an older manor house.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: TIFF organizers)