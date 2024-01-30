Carpathia Bike Tour holds third edition in Romania’s Colinele Transilvaniei this summer

Carpathia Bike Tour, the event organized by the Conservation Carpathia Foundation and the COBOR Biodiversity Farm, has opened registrations for its third edition. The event is scheduled for June 8 and invites cycling and nature enthusiasts to discover the biodiversity, history and culture of local communities in Colinele Transilvaniei (the Transylvanian Highlands).

Participants will cycle along an extended route of roughly 80 km, passing through historic villages of Transylvania, winding roads that cross hills and forests, as well as low-traffic roads. For the first time, the tour will pass through Viscri, a UNESCO site and a favorite Transylvanian village of King Charles III.

The tour starts at Rupea Fortress and continues through Homorod, Ungra, Crihalma, and Ticuș to reach Cobor, where the COBOR Biodiversity Farm will await the cyclists with the traditional goulash. The participants will then continue their journey to Jibert, Dacia, and Viscri, with a return to Dacia and then to Rupea.

With an average to advanced difficulty, the route can be covered on MTB, cross-country or trekking bikes. It is recommended for trained cyclists who have previously completed tours of similar distances.

“The stop at Cobor will take cyclists through the history of the oldest Transylvanian village, affected by depopulation in the first decades after the 90s. Here, they will visit the COBOR Biodiversity Farm, an initiative of the Conservation Carpathia Foundation, the Transylvanian Grey cattle, the Carpathian shepherds that the Foundation breeds to donate to farmers to prevent conflicts with wild animals, and the horses in the sanctuary,” Conservation Carpathia Foundation said.

Tickets cost RON 95 and can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro. Further details are available here.

More than 100 cyclists participate in the Carpathia Bike Tour every year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carpathia.org)