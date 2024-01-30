Sports

Carpathia Bike Tour holds third edition in Romania’s Colinele Transilvaniei this summer

30 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Carpathia Bike Tour, the event organized by the Conservation Carpathia Foundation and the COBOR Biodiversity Farm, has opened registrations for its third edition. The event is scheduled for June 8 and invites cycling and nature enthusiasts to discover the biodiversity, history and culture of local communities in Colinele Transilvaniei (the Transylvanian Highlands).

Participants will cycle along an extended route of roughly 80 km, passing through historic villages of Transylvania, winding roads that cross hills and forests, as well as low-traffic roads. For the first time, the tour will pass through Viscri, a UNESCO site and a favorite Transylvanian village of King Charles III.

The tour starts at Rupea Fortress and continues through Homorod, Ungra, Crihalma, and Ticuș to reach Cobor, where the COBOR Biodiversity Farm will await the cyclists with the traditional goulash. The participants will then continue their journey to Jibert, Dacia, and Viscri, with a return to Dacia and then to Rupea.

With an average to advanced difficulty, the route can be covered on MTB, cross-country or trekking bikes. It is recommended for trained cyclists who have previously completed tours of similar distances.

“The stop at Cobor will take cyclists through the history of the oldest Transylvanian village, affected by depopulation in the first decades after the 90s. Here, they will visit the COBOR Biodiversity Farm, an initiative of the Conservation Carpathia Foundation, the Transylvanian Grey cattle, the Carpathian shepherds that the Foundation breeds to donate to farmers to prevent conflicts with wild animals, and the horses in the sanctuary,” Conservation Carpathia Foundation said.

Tickets cost RON 95 and can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro. Further details are available here.

More than 100 cyclists participate in the Carpathia Bike Tour every year. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carpathia.org)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Sports

Carpathia Bike Tour holds third edition in Romania’s Colinele Transilvaniei this summer

30 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Carpathia Bike Tour, the event organized by the Conservation Carpathia Foundation and the COBOR Biodiversity Farm, has opened registrations for its third edition. The event is scheduled for June 8 and invites cycling and nature enthusiasts to discover the biodiversity, history and culture of local communities in Colinele Transilvaniei (the Transylvanian Highlands).

Participants will cycle along an extended route of roughly 80 km, passing through historic villages of Transylvania, winding roads that cross hills and forests, as well as low-traffic roads. For the first time, the tour will pass through Viscri, a UNESCO site and a favorite Transylvanian village of King Charles III.

The tour starts at Rupea Fortress and continues through Homorod, Ungra, Crihalma, and Ticuș to reach Cobor, where the COBOR Biodiversity Farm will await the cyclists with the traditional goulash. The participants will then continue their journey to Jibert, Dacia, and Viscri, with a return to Dacia and then to Rupea.

With an average to advanced difficulty, the route can be covered on MTB, cross-country or trekking bikes. It is recommended for trained cyclists who have previously completed tours of similar distances.

“The stop at Cobor will take cyclists through the history of the oldest Transylvanian village, affected by depopulation in the first decades after the 90s. Here, they will visit the COBOR Biodiversity Farm, an initiative of the Conservation Carpathia Foundation, the Transylvanian Grey cattle, the Carpathian shepherds that the Foundation breeds to donate to farmers to prevent conflicts with wild animals, and the horses in the sanctuary,” Conservation Carpathia Foundation said.

Tickets cost RON 95 and can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro. Further details are available here.

More than 100 cyclists participate in the Carpathia Bike Tour every year. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Carpathia.org)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years