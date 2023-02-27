The county councils of Bihor, Cluj, and Alba teamed up to create the Apuseni Alliance. Their main goal was to develop tourism in the karst area of the Apuseni Mountains, which has become one of the country's most famous destinations.

Two years later, the three counties signed an agreement to create 227 kilometers of bike paths, funded by European funds through PNRR. 99.3 km will be in the territory of Bihor county, 35.3 km in the territory of Alba county, and the remaining 92.4 km in Cluj county, Cluj24.ro reported.

"Together with the other counties, we took the Apusenilor area as a common point, where the three arms of the tracks will intersect and from that point we go with the route into the county," says Ilie Bolojan, the president of the Bihor County Council.

"We will establish the list with all the new values and data and sign the financing contract during March (2023), so that we can then finalize the feasibility studies and start the bidding procedures in each county," he continues.

The initial blueprint before the ministry of administration's intervention was even longer. Back in December 2022, Bihor submitted a total of 823 km of tracks, of which 360 km in Bihor, 335 km in Cluj, and 128 km in Alba.

The amounts allocated for the project have a unit cost per km of EUR 82,500. The non-refundable value of the new project is RON 92.6 million, the equivalent of EUR 18.7 million, of which EUR 8.192 million would be spent on the tracks in Bihor, EUR 7.632 million on those in Cluj, and EUR 2.912 million on those in Alba.

(Photo source: Consilul Judetean Bihor/Facebook)