Business

Ford produced more cars than Renault's Dacia in Romania, in January

15 February 2022
In January 2022, 35,171 cars were produced in Romania, a decrease of 8% compared to January 2021, respectively down from 38,431 units, according to data from the car manufacturers association ACAROM.

Of the January 2022 output, 15,816 units were produced at Renault's Dacia plant in Mioveni and 19,355 units were produced by the Ford plant in Craiova.

Compared to January 2021, Dacia's production decreased by over 4,000 units, and Ford's production increased by almost 1,000 cars.

The production of cars in Romania in 2021 stood at 420,755 units, a volume slightly lower than in 2020. Dacia produced 257,000 units, and Ford produced 163,000 units.

Editor's picks