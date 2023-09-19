Capital markets powered by BSE

Bucharest Stock Exchange defies regional context with new record performance

19 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The blue chips index at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) reached a new record level on September 18 (14,179) after a 0.32% advance against the previous trading day (September 15), driven by dividends announced by some listed companies, including Fondul Proprietatea, Ziarul Financiar reported. This took place amid a bearish context.

The positive sentiment prevailed among BVB investors over the past two weeks, pushing up the BET index by 7.3%. BET has advanced in 7 of the last 10 trading sessions, the maximum level reached during Monday's session being 14,205. The advance since the beginning of the year is 21.6% ytd.

At the same time, the index that includes the dividends (BET-TR) advanced by 26% ytd, and the energy companies index (BET-NG) by 24.5%, according to BVB data.

Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP) will distribute as dividends the RON 9.3 billion revenues generated by the Hidroelectrica IPO.

At the same time, Petrom decided to pay a special dividend on October 19, higher than the dividend paid from last year's record profit, and Banca Transilvania )BVB: TLV) will hold the general shareholder meeting on September 29 to approve dividend payout. With this proposal, the bank sets ground for a possible distribution of dividends by BRD-SocGen bank as well.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Bucharest Stock Exchange defies regional context with new record performance

19 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The blue chips index at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) reached a new record level on September 18 (14,179) after a 0.32% advance against the previous trading day (September 15), driven by dividends announced by some listed companies, including Fondul Proprietatea, Ziarul Financiar reported. This took place amid a bearish context.

The positive sentiment prevailed among BVB investors over the past two weeks, pushing up the BET index by 7.3%. BET has advanced in 7 of the last 10 trading sessions, the maximum level reached during Monday's session being 14,205. The advance since the beginning of the year is 21.6% ytd.

At the same time, the index that includes the dividends (BET-TR) advanced by 26% ytd, and the energy companies index (BET-NG) by 24.5%, according to BVB data.

Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP) will distribute as dividends the RON 9.3 billion revenues generated by the Hidroelectrica IPO.

At the same time, Petrom decided to pay a special dividend on October 19, higher than the dividend paid from last year's record profit, and Banca Transilvania )BVB: TLV) will hold the general shareholder meeting on September 29 to approve dividend payout. With this proposal, the bank sets ground for a possible distribution of dividends by BRD-SocGen bank as well.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria