Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Capital markets

Bucharest Stock Exchange estimates 20 more bond and share issues this year

08 March 2021
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has already listed three new shares and two bond issues this year. Some 20 other such events should take place by the end of the year, according to Stefan Muscociu, BVB business development and marketing specialist.

"Now we see the results of the work in previous years. […] Companies are currently in various stages of listing on a case-by-case basis. In 2019 and 2020, we went with the engines running at full speed. We had almost 40 bond issues and four companies listed," said Musgociu quoted by Economica.net.

He anticipates that the activity on the AeRO market, which is dedicated to smaller companies, will be better in 2021 compared to previous years.

Until less than half a year ago, investors perceived the companies listed on AeRO as low liquidity, but the pandemic crisis changed the situation, according to Musgociu.

Until recently, the few relevant companies on the AeRO market were Bittnet Systems, Life is Hard, and Transilvania Broker, the rest of the companies being considered too small and risky.

However, in the last 12 months, entrepreneurial companies that investors considered very attractive were listed, such as Norofert, 2Performant Network, Safetech Innovations, Agroland, and MAM Bricolaj.

The AeRO market remained very active at the beginning of 2021. The strong increases recorded by some of these companies in the last two months have raised the investors' interest, explained the BVB official.

