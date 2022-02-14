Budgetary staff in Romania rose by only 1% during 2021, to 1.26 mln

The number of positions occupied in public institutions and authorities in Romania in December 2021 was 1,262,318, 3,508 more than the previous month. Some 64% of them are in the central public administration, according to data published on the Ministry of Finance’s website, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

Since January 2021, the number of positions occupied in public institutions and authorities in Romania was 1,249,283, and the annual increase was of just over 13,000 public servants (13,035, not much over 1%).

Out of the total of 807,562 employees in the central public administration, 595,034 worked in institutions financed entirely from the state budget (plus 2,879 employees compared to November 2021).

The highest number of positions was registered in the Ministry of Education (290,417), the Ministry of Internal Affairs (121,622), the Ministry of National Defense (75,855), the Ministry of Finance (24,384), the Ministry of Health (18,4210), and the Ministry of Justice (16,926).

