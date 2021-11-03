Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Social

COVID-19: Bucharest reaches 62% vaccination rate, Cluj and Constanta counties are next

03 November 2021
With more than 62% of the eligible population over the age of 12 vaccinated against COVID-19, Bucharest has the highest vaccination rate in Romania. Cluj county is next with a vaccination coverage rate of 54,68%, followed by Constanta county with 50,72%.

Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, presented the numbers on Tuesday, November 2.

“We still have 13 counties with a vaccination coverage rate between 40% and 50%, 21 counties - between 30% and 40%, and five counties with a vaccination coverage between 25% and 30%,” Gheorghita said, according to Digi24.

The five counties that still have vaccination rates below 30% are Suceava, Covasna, Bacau, Botosani, and Giurgiu.

At a national level, the vaccination rate among those older than 12 stands at 42%, growing to 45% when looking only at the adult population aged over 18.

“More than 7.05 million people received at least one vaccine dose by November 1. Of these, over 6.3 million are fully vaccinated. Basically, the vaccination coverage rate in the total population of Romania, of over 19.3 million inhabitants, is 36.5%. However, this vaccination coverage rate is 42% when we’re looking at the eligible population over the age of 12, and 45% when looking at the adult population over 18 years,” Gheorghita said.

By age, the highest vaccination rate, of over 50%, is in the 50-59 years category. At the other end, the lowest rates are in the 80+ years (23.18%) and 12-15 years (11.38%) categories.

According to the official report released on November 2, more than 78,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccine in 24 hours, and 46,600 of them got their first dose. The figures are lower than those reported a week ago, for example. On October 26, more than 150,000 people were vaccinated in 24 hours, and over 111,000 of them got their first dose.

At least 80,000 people would have to receive their first dose daily to ensure a vaccination coverage of 70% by the end of the year, the authorities previously said.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

