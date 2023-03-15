Bucharest Tech Week returns for seventh edition this May

The seventh edition of Bucharest Tech Week, the festival that turns Bucharest into the capital of technology, returns between May 22 and 28 at the NORD Events Center by Globalworth and Romexpo’s Pavilion B1.

The organizers said the event will create a bridge between now and the future, between the technology and innovation of the present and the perspectives outlined by concepts such as CleanTech (green technology), IoT (internet of things), wearable technology, Web3, AI or Robotics.

The festival is split into two sections: the business summits held at NORD Events Center by Globalworth from May 22 to May 26 and Tech Expo - the B2C exhibition dedicated to IT&C solutions and high-tech products hosted by Romexpo.

The five business summits focus on Innovation, HR Masters, Future Retail, Java, and Software Architecture. They cover a wide range of technology topics and provide professionals with a relevant exchange of knowledge and expertise, panels on best business development practices, but also personal stories of over 30 international speakers.

For the first time, a series of masterclasses and interactive thematic sessions will also be held during the summits.

Those wanting to participate in the Business Summits must buy a ticket. Until March 29, a pass can be purchased for a special price of EUR 239.

Meanwhile, the May 26-28 weekend will be dedicated to the largest B2C event in Romania, the Tech Expo, where tech enthusiasts can see and interact with the latest products and tech solutions presented by local and international companies. The event will feature the latest innovations in electric and hybrid urban mobility, new gadgets that can make certain daily activities easier, smart systems, and new and revolutionary technologies for work, leisure or hobbies.

In addition, the 7,000 square meters of the exhibition will also have areas dedicated to game enthusiasts. Meanwhile, on the event’s stage, visitors can watch panels, demos and presentations on the latest in AI, wearables, smart home, robotics, gadgets and more.

Access to Tech Expo is free for visitors over 18, with prior registration on the official website techexpo.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)