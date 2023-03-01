Turkey’s Gulermak wins major contracts for Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca subway lines

As a major partner in consortia, Turkish company Gulermak won two major contracts to build a subway line in Cluj-Napoca and extend another one in Bucharest.

In Cluj-Napoca, the association formed by Gulermak (Turkey), Gülermak (Poland), Alstom Transport (France) and Arcada Company (Romania) will build for RON 9 bln (EUR 1.8 bln, VAT not included) the first line of the subway system in the city, designed to have a length of 21.03 km, 19 underground stations and an above-ground depot, Digi24 reported.

In Bucharest, Gulermak (Turkey) and Somet (Romania) will extend for RON 1.3 bln (EUR 260 mln) the subway line to the main airport of the capital city, Henri Coanda Airport, from Baneasa, according to Economedia.ro. The extension will include six underground stations along a 76-km line.

In principle, the other bidders have ten days to challenge the result of the auction in Bucharest. The tendered contract covers only the design and execution of the building structures, with other contracts for equipment, track, finishes and trains to follow.

After completion, this 7.6-km line section will complete Line 6, and that ensures the connection between the existing 1 Mai metro station and Henri Coanda Airport – with a length of 14.2 km and 12 stations.

