Access with bicycles/scooters in the Bucharest subway network will be allowed between 11 AM and 2 PM on weekdays, from July 15 to September 15, 2026, in addition to the time intervals already provided in the regulations, namely, 8 PM to 11 PM, respectively, permanently on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, according to a Metrorex press release.

Access with bicycles/scooters will be permitted in the designated area, namely in the first carriage in the direction of train travel, in the area behind the driver's cabin, with users required to use the first access door in the direction of travel.

Bicycle/scooter owners are required to ensure their proper positioning so that the safety and comfort of other passengers are not affected.

Access is not permitted for bicycles used for commercial delivery or freight transport activities, as well as for bicycles equipped with boxes, containers, trailers, or other accessories intended for transporting goods that exceed the dimensions of a standard bicycle or may affect the safety, movement, or comfort of passengers.

"Through this pilot project, Metrorex aims to encourage the use of both the subway, as a means of transport with a low environmental impact, and the bicycle, as part of modern and sustainable urban mobility. Choosing the subway for daily journeys contributes to reducing traffic and pollution, while also providing a fast, safe, and efficient transport solution," Metrorex stated.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA|Dreamstime.com)