Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET breaks the 16,000-point threshold

Helped by the positive sentiment on the foreign markets but also by the high profits posted by banks and the international expansion of telco Digi, most of the blue chips at Romania’s Stock Exchange moved upwards, pushing up the BET index by 0.79% – enough to break the 16,000 threshold for the first time.

The index rose by 4.18% ytd to 16,014, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The BET-FI financial index advanced by 0.44% (-1.3% ytd), and the energy indices BET-NG by 0.44% (+2.51% ytd) on February 22.

In the regulated market, the most liquid stocks were those that also moved upwards. Thus, the shares of Banca Transilvania (BVB: TLV) increased by 1.64%, while OMV Petrom's (BVB: SNP) rose by 1.72%, according to Profit.ro. Independent telco Digi saw its shares rise by 2.3% on the good news coming from Spain, where it will take over more assets.

These are movements that, along with the appreciation of 1.82% of the BRD Groupe Société Générale (BRD) shares, generated an upward trend during the February 22 trading session.

The market value of all Romanian companies listed at the Bucharest Exchange - on the main market and alternative market AeRO - has reached a record level of RON 324 billion (EUR 65 billion), 4.85% up ytd.

Liquidity, however, remains weak. In the previous ten trading sessions, the share turnover exceeded the threshold of RON 50 million (EUR 10 million) only once, on February 15.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)