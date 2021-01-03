Bucharest City Council suspends Zonal Urban Development Plans for one year

Bucharest's General Council agreed to suspend the Zonal Urban Development Plans in five of the city's six districts (the sixth one has no such document yet) for one year, at the request of mayor Nicusor Dan, G4media.ro reported.

The Bucharest mayor says he wants to stop developers from building on green areas under non-transparent arrangements with district mayors and mostly breaching the capital's General Urban Development Plan and the laws.

The final decision came after fierce negotiations between mayor Dan - a former leader of a civic organization protecting sustainable urban development - and the National Liberal Party's Council members - typically more business-oriented.

The developers have strongly opposed mayor Dan's request, warning that investments worth EUR 3.5 bln would be at risk.

Under the City Council's decisions, the projects already approved can continue.

But in one year, the municipality must revise the General Urban Development Plan (PUG), and the Zonal Plans must be brought in line with the PUG.

In separate news, the Council member rejected another proposal inked by mayor Dan - related to an extended audit of the Bucharest City Hall's activity in the past four years.

(Photo: Nicusor Dan Facebook Page)

[email protected]