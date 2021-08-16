Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Bucharest Pride organizers proud of 10,000 participants

16 August 2021
With no incidents except for surpassing the number of participants announced in advance for getting the permits, the Bucharest Pride parade took place in the Romanian capital on August 14.

The organizers estimate some 10,000 participants, while the G4Media count came to a slightly lower (7,000) figure.

The organizers were given a RON 7,000 fine (EUR 1,400) for exceeding the number of participants written in the permit (500), which they were happy to pay. The ACCEPT NGO, which organized the parade, will challenge in court the fine and the Government’s decision to set a limit (500) for the size of the public demonstrations, G4media.ro reported.

The Normality March, organized in response by Noua Dreapta (New Right) in response to the Bucharest Pride, was attended by only several hundred participants.

In the meantime, over the weekend, tens of thousands of Romanians were celebrating at monasteries across Romania the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. 

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
