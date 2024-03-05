Bucharest National Opera to host charity concert in support of pregnant women in need

The National Opera in Bucharest will host the third edition of the Charity Concert Gala of the Annunciation to raise money for the construction of the Life Call Maternal Center for pregnant women in need.

The event, which takes place on March 25, aims to provide support to pregnant mothers in Romania who are rejected by those close to them, within a modern Maternal Center.

The Orchestra of the National Opera will perform a concert to celebrate women and the gift of life, featuring special guests such as soprano Ozana Barabancea, tenor Vlad Miriță, pianist Gloria Barabancea, lyrical artist Maria Coman, soprano Rodica Anghelescu, artist Crina Matei, baritones Alexandru Constantin and Lucian Petrean. Also participating will be the Cantus Domini Men’s Choir conducted by Răzvan Ștefan.

"No woman should face the challenges of an unplanned pregnancy alone, and every child can have the chance to be welcomed into the world with love and hope. This belief is behind our project to create the Life Call Maternal Center, a special place for these mothers in great need of support. Each ticket purchased for the Annunciation Gala, and any donation is a step towards the change we wish to offer to women and children, who will have the chance of a new beginning," stated Adelina Nicoleta Fronea, president of the Life Call Association.

The evening offers more than music. The special guest of the event, Father Vasile Ioana, will speak about the significance of the Annunciation holiday and the need to support mothers.

Among the musical guests will be well-known soprano Stephanie Radu and tenor Alin Stoica, both parents. One of the evening's surprises will be another beloved and widely appreciated voice, namely composer and artist Feli, who is also a dedicated mother involved in supporting many social projects for children and women. She created the song "Două inimi" ("Two Hearts") when she was pregnant and chose to share the message of this song at the Annunciation Gala.

Other surprise guests will also perform at the National Opera in Bucharest, to be discovered on the evening of the Annunciation Gala.

Access to the Gala will begin at 18:30. From 21:15, the event will be followed by a Cocktail, in the Yellow Foyer, for those who wish to learn more about the Maternal Center, Life Call's activity, and meet the artists who will perform on stage.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bucharest National Opera)