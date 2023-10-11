Environment

Bucharest mayor salutes with caution legal efforts to save IOR park from real estate developers

11 October 2023

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan saluted the legal action aimed at returning part of the IOR park in the eastern part of the city to public property from the real estate developers who came into possession of the land through legal procedures.

The prefect of the Municipality of Bucharest, Rareş Hopincă, announced on Tuesday that he has attacked the General City Hall in court and is demanding the cancellation of the retrocession of the IOR Park.

At stake there are some 12 ha of the park, where uncontrolled fires erupted over the summer, reportedly in order to facilitate real estate development.

However, mayor Dan said that he questions the good faith of the initiative as long as it is supported by District 3 mayor Liviu Negoita – one of those allegedly responsible for the transfer of the land into public property, G4media.ro reported.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

