Bucharest wants to host UEFA Europa League final in 2026 or 2027

The Romanian capital is interested in hosting the UEFA Europa League final in 2026 or 2027, and general mayor Nicuşor Dan announced on Wednesday, October 25, that the local authorities took one more step forward in the bidding procedure.

"I have signed the commitment to submit the candidacy to organize the UEFA Europa League final in 2026 or 2027. The calendar is tight, and the deadline for submitting the application as a host city is November 15," Dan said on his Facebook page.

Three other countries are bidding to host the competitions, namely Germany, Turkey and Scotland. The UEFA Executive Committee will appoint the host countries in May 2024.

"It would be an honor for the capital to host such an event that will improve the city's image and attract tourists," Nicuşor Dan said.

"Bucharest City Hall has an ongoing protocol with the Romanian Football Federation and UEFA through which it undertakes to fulfill the general organizational aspects requested by UEFA, among them the start of certain investments to bring certain elements of the National Arena up to date, but also the elaboration of the mobility plan dedicated to the event and the conclusion of the necessary protocols," he further explained.

Bucharest previously hosted a Europa League final in 2012 at the National Arena, Romania's largest stadium, inaugurated in September 2011. Plus, the Romanian capital was also a host city for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, as well as the matches of the U21 European Championship.

