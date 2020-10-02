Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 08:13
Real Estate
Lithuanian investor close to selling hotel in downtown Bucharest
10 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Lithuanian Apex Alliance group, one of the most active hotel developers in Bucharest over the last two years, is close to wrapping up the due diligence process for the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in the Old Town area, next to Romania’s National Bank (BNR) headquarters.

The 210-room hotel, which is in its third year of operation, could be sold for around EUR 40 million to a “large international hotel company,” according to Economica.net. The investment in the reconstruction of the building amounted to about EUR 20-25 mln.

Separately, Apex Alliance goes ahead with the development of another hotel in the same area under the label Autograph by Marriott, through the reconversion of another historic building - the former Marmorosch Blank bank. The new hotel will open at the end of 2020 and will have 214 rooms.

The Lithuanian group also owns a Hilton Garden Inn hotel at the Henri Coanda International Airport and a Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Bucharest’s new business district (Barbu Vacarescu-Floreasca-Pipera). Both hotels were opened in 2020 and both of them are for sale as the group’s business model is to develop hotels and then sell them.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 157616158 © LCVA/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 08:13
Real Estate
Lithuanian investor close to selling hotel in downtown Bucharest
10 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Lithuanian Apex Alliance group, one of the most active hotel developers in Bucharest over the last two years, is close to wrapping up the due diligence process for the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in the Old Town area, next to Romania’s National Bank (BNR) headquarters.

The 210-room hotel, which is in its third year of operation, could be sold for around EUR 40 million to a “large international hotel company,” according to Economica.net. The investment in the reconstruction of the building amounted to about EUR 20-25 mln.

Separately, Apex Alliance goes ahead with the development of another hotel in the same area under the label Autograph by Marriott, through the reconversion of another historic building - the former Marmorosch Blank bank. The new hotel will open at the end of 2020 and will have 214 rooms.

The Lithuanian group also owns a Hilton Garden Inn hotel at the Henri Coanda International Airport and a Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Bucharest’s new business district (Barbu Vacarescu-Floreasca-Pipera). Both hotels were opened in 2020 and both of them are for sale as the group’s business model is to develop hotels and then sell them.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 157616158 © LCVA/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 February 2020
Politics
President: Romania agrees to EU funds to be tied to respecting rule of law
07 February 2020
Social
Police evacuate busy London area due to car with Romanian plates left unattended
07 February 2020
Business
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
06 February 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Social
Two Romanians charged for GBP 50 mln jewelry heist at Tamara Ecclestone’s mansion
05 February 2020
Politics
Romania’s Liberal Government falls after no-confidence motion. What comes next?
05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40