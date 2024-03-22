Bucharest high school team among ImagineEU competition winners

The European Commission recently awarded the winners of the ImagineEU competition for secondary schools, and one of the winning teams is from Romania. Seven students from the Bucharest International Theoretical High School of Informatics proposed the rEUniON Debate Club Platform - a structured environment for informed discussions about the European Union, fostering a deeper understanding of its policies, challenges, and impact.

Three teams from France, Italy, and Romania were honored in a ceremony held at the headquarters of the European Commission.

"Our concept and winning video, the rEUniON Debate Club Platform, is more than just an idea. It is a belief that must be made a reality. We know we can do this with the support of the European Union. We would like to congratulate all the participating teams for their great effort throughout the first and second stages of this European competition and invite them to join the rEUniON Platform from the moment it is launched," the Romanian winning team said.

The ImagineEU video competition called on young Europeans to practice what it means to be an active EU citizen. Participants were invited to think of concrete ideas that could benefit citizens across the EU, reflecting the essence of the European Citizens' Initiative. More than 400 teams took part and submitted a video.

The three winning videos were selected by a panel of judges following an initial round of public voting to determine the top 50 videos.

The three teams, accompanied by their teachers, take part in a three-day study trip to Brussels, where they learn more about the functioning of the EU and the role of the different EU institutions.

