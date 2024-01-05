Romanian students win bronze at the International Applied Science Project Olympiad in Indonesia

Two Romanian students won the bronze medal at the International Applied Science Project Olympiad in Indonesia, held on the campus of the Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology in Surabaya.

The paper authored by Oprişescu Dulgheru Andrei Ştefan, a third-year student at the Faculty of Petroleum and Gas Engineering at the Petroleum and Gas University of Ploieşti, together with Raduţă Petrescu Andrei, a third-year student at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, won the third prize, tied with the team from King Abdul Aziz University of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The competition brought together participants from 15 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Romania.

In November last year, Oprişescu Dulgheru Andrei Ştefan won first place with the ResoTech Climate Enhancers project at the final stage of the 7th edition of the GoBiz 2023 business idea contest, which took place in Predeal.

(Photo source: Facultatea de Ingineria Petrolului și Gazelor on Facebook)