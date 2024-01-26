NOMAD Senegal 2024: Romanian Iulian Rotariu finishes second in 200 km ultramarathon

Romanian Iulian Rotariu was the second to cross the finish line of the NOMAD Senegal 2024 ultramarathon. He made it to the podium after covering the 200 km distance through the West African bush in 21 hours and 20 minutes.

The winner, France’s Bernard Dufour, finished the race in 19 hours and 4 minutes.

“It was really, really hot. It was 40 degrees during the day and 30 degrees at night. I slept on the sand with the wind blowing from all directions, overturning the tent. I had five sleepless nights, with humidity from the Atlantic Ocean, burned forest, mangrove shore… It was a beautiful torment,” Iulian Rotariu told local news agency Agerpres.

The competition, organized by Canal Aventure between January 20 and 24, was attended by 20 competitors, five of whom were women.

