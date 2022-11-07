Tournaments, game launches and special meet & greets at Bucharest Gaming Week

Bucharest Gaming Week, the biggest gaming event in Romania, started last Saturday and will be hosting events all week.

Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu, the most successful Romanian esports player and the first Romanian player to become a European League Of Legends champion, will be present at a meet & greet in the BGW’s central event, which takes place at the House of Parliament, November 12-13.

“This is the first time in many years that Odoamne participates in such an event,” says Tudor Dăescu, President of Gaming Week, quoted by News.ro. “This is not the only surprise we have prepared,” he adds.

For 9 days, video game enthusiasts are able to take part, both online and offline, in competitions, game, and gadget launches, and meet their favorite gaming YouTubers and pro esports players.

Students from the Mihai Viteazul and Tudor Vianu high schools will also get to visit the Amber and Gameloft studios where they will be introduced to the art of game development. These young computer science enthusiasts will learn from the studios' specialists about the creative and professional advantages of working in the gaming industry, what the challenges are, what the path from idea and concept to the final product is, what the teamwork dynamic is, how a gaming studio works and many other interesting things that will help students understand what making video games is all about.

Tuesday’s event is the Mega LAN party - a competition organized at Mega Mall which will turn the 2nd floor of the shopping complex into a video game arena, with prizes for the best participants.

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends tournaments will be hosted by streamers JaxiTV, imoGen, and Ketaminol, who will be with gamers throughout the event.

Those wishing to attend the LAN Party can register at Bucharestgamingweek.ro.

Another cool event is taking place at the Technical University of Construction Bucharest, which has prepared a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive super tournament for all students. The preliminary stages of the competition will be played in the faculty, with the grand final taking place on the Bucharest Gaming Week stage on Saturday 12 November, from 17:30.

The week culminates with the central event at the Palace of Parliament on the weekend of November 12-13. Gamers will meet the most popular content creators, take part in competitions and tournaments with prizes, (re)discover retro games and test new ones, and try out VR.

According to the president of Bucharest Gaming Week, there are around 10 million gamers in Romania – a belief based on a recent national survey by the Romanian Game Developers Association, which confirmed that in Romania there are as many women gamers as there are men and that the number of video game enthusiasts over 15 years old is almost 8 million.

(Photo source: Bucharest Gaming Week Facebook page)