Radu Jude’s latest film to open Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival

10 August 2023

Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World, Radu Jude’s latest film, will open this year’s Bucharest International Experimental Film Festival (BIEFF), scheduled to take place between September 26th and October 1st.

The event, at its 13th edition this year, plans a program of more than 30 events for both film fans and professionals. It will have three competition sections, curated programs, meetings with filmmakers from all over the world, and screenings of some of the year’s most awaited films.

The film selection for this year’s edition is presented under the theme “Against All Odds,” with the selected productions exploring contemporary topics and, at the same time, addressing “how the supernatural continues to shape the imagery of the contemporary world.”

“Starting from the concepts of chance and change, and their potential to generate individual and collective betterment, the films of this edition conjure spectral figures, moving at the border between the past, present, and the future, between the natural and the supernatural, and acting as a reflection, sometimes bright, sometimes dark, of the world we live in and its future,” BIEFF artistic director Oana Ghera explains.

(Photo: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

