Culture

Bucharest’s Titan Park to host film screenings starting next week

10 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The outdoor film screenings program organized by Bucharest’s District 3 City Hall will run a new edition between August 15th and September 10th at the Arts Island in Titan Park.

The program, which aims to bring European and auteur cinema to the wider public, covers a range of genres, from drama and thriller to comedy and animation.

Among the 21 films to be screened are Felix Van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch’s The Eight Mountains; Sebastian Mihăilescu’s You Are Ceaușescu to Me; Lukas Dhont’s Close, nominated in the Best Foreign Film category of the 2023 Golden Globes; Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid; as well as Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness (opening photo) by Ruben Östlund.

For the second week of the project, the program includes Bogdan George Apetri’s Miracle; Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark’s Immaculate, the winner of the Luigi De Laurentiis Award for debut film at the 2021 Venice Film Festival; the Japanese animation film One Piece Film: Red, the 15th in the series; Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave; Tarik Saleh’s Cairo Conspiracy; and Jérôme Salle’s Kompromat.

Bogdan Mirică’s Boss, Charlotte Wells’s debut Aftersun, Louis Garrel’s L’innocent, Michelangelo Frammartino’s Il Buco, and The Triangle of Sadness are scheduled to be screened during the program’s third week.

During the fourth and last week of screenings, the program includes Alexandru Lustig’s Weddings, Christenings and Funerals, Alexandru Belc’s Metronome, the winner of the Directing Prize in the Un Certain Regard section of last year’s Cannes Festival; Thierry de Peretti’s Enquête sur un scandale d'état; Antonio Pisu’s Dittatura last minuteCairo Conspiracy, and Kompromat.

The screenings are held from Tuesday to Sunday. Entrance is free.

(Photo: Triangle of Sadness, courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Culture

Bucharest’s Titan Park to host film screenings starting next week

10 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The outdoor film screenings program organized by Bucharest’s District 3 City Hall will run a new edition between August 15th and September 10th at the Arts Island in Titan Park.

The program, which aims to bring European and auteur cinema to the wider public, covers a range of genres, from drama and thriller to comedy and animation.

Among the 21 films to be screened are Felix Van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch’s The Eight Mountains; Sebastian Mihăilescu’s You Are Ceaușescu to Me; Lukas Dhont’s Close, nominated in the Best Foreign Film category of the 2023 Golden Globes; Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid; as well as Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness (opening photo) by Ruben Östlund.

For the second week of the project, the program includes Bogdan George Apetri’s Miracle; Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark’s Immaculate, the winner of the Luigi De Laurentiis Award for debut film at the 2021 Venice Film Festival; the Japanese animation film One Piece Film: Red, the 15th in the series; Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave; Tarik Saleh’s Cairo Conspiracy; and Jérôme Salle’s Kompromat.

Bogdan Mirică’s Boss, Charlotte Wells’s debut Aftersun, Louis Garrel’s L’innocent, Michelangelo Frammartino’s Il Buco, and The Triangle of Sadness are scheduled to be screened during the program’s third week.

During the fourth and last week of screenings, the program includes Alexandru Lustig’s Weddings, Christenings and Funerals, Alexandru Belc’s Metronome, the winner of the Directing Prize in the Un Certain Regard section of last year’s Cannes Festival; Thierry de Peretti’s Enquête sur un scandale d'état; Antonio Pisu’s Dittatura last minuteCairo Conspiracy, and Kompromat.

The screenings are held from Tuesday to Sunday. Entrance is free.

(Photo: Triangle of Sadness, courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 August 2023
Macro
Romania's central bank sees slightly higher inflation and more risks posed by Govt. 's policy
04 August 2023
Justice
Romanian court lifts Tate brothers’ house arrest
01 August 2023
Business
Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes
31 July 2023
Tech
SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest
31 July 2023
Interviews
Oltenia de sub Munte: The Romanian region aiming to become a UNESCO geopark
26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut