Bucharest’s Titan Park to host film screenings starting next week

The outdoor film screenings program organized by Bucharest’s District 3 City Hall will run a new edition between August 15th and September 10th at the Arts Island in Titan Park.

The program, which aims to bring European and auteur cinema to the wider public, covers a range of genres, from drama and thriller to comedy and animation.

Among the 21 films to be screened are Felix Van Groeningen & Charlotte Vandermeersch’s The Eight Mountains; Sebastian Mihăilescu’s You Are Ceaușescu to Me; Lukas Dhont’s Close, nominated in the Best Foreign Film category of the 2023 Golden Globes; Ari Aster’s Beau is Afraid; as well as Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness (opening photo) by Ruben Östlund.

For the second week of the project, the program includes Bogdan George Apetri’s Miracle; Monica Stan and George Chiper-Lillemark’s Immaculate, the winner of the Luigi De Laurentiis Award for debut film at the 2021 Venice Film Festival; the Japanese animation film One Piece Film: Red, the 15th in the series; Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave; Tarik Saleh’s Cairo Conspiracy; and Jérôme Salle’s Kompromat.

Bogdan Mirică’s Boss, Charlotte Wells’s debut Aftersun, Louis Garrel’s L’innocent, Michelangelo Frammartino’s Il Buco, and The Triangle of Sadness are scheduled to be screened during the program’s third week.

During the fourth and last week of screenings, the program includes Alexandru Lustig’s Weddings, Christenings and Funerals, Alexandru Belc’s Metronome, the winner of the Directing Prize in the Un Certain Regard section of last year’s Cannes Festival; Thierry de Peretti’s Enquête sur un scandale d'état; Antonio Pisu’s Dittatura last minute, Cairo Conspiracy, and Kompromat.

The screenings are held from Tuesday to Sunday. Entrance is free.

(Photo: Triangle of Sadness, courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com