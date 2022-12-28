Bucharest Christmas Market: 2022 edition attracts over 900,000 visitors

The five-week Bucharest Christmas Market attracted more than 900,000 visitors, both locals and tourists, ARCUB cultural center announced. The event took place in Constituţiei Square, close to the Parliament Palace, between November 20 and December 26.

"Bucharest celebrated the most beautiful time of the year with a marathon of Christmas carols and traditions, with thousands of turns in the panoramic wheel and carousel, hundreds of dances on the ice at the ice rink, and as many sweet cakes, gifts and souvenirs bought from artisans from all corners of the country at the 2022 Bucharest Christmas Market," reads the press release.

Throughout the five weeks, more than 200 artists brought the magic of Christmas to Constituţiei Square through 57 live performances. Among them, Andra, Valahia National Orchestra, soprano Felicia Filip, rock band IRIS Cristi Minculescu, Paula Seling, Ducu Bertzi, and Mircea Baniciu.

During the FIFA World Cup Qatar, football fans watched live the 64 matches of the edition broadcast by TVR, many chanting and cheering the final between Argentina and France on December 18.

The Capital City Hall organized this year's edition of the Christmas Market through ARCUB - the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Bucharest, PROEDUS - the Center for Educational and Sports Projects, and CREART - the Center for Creation, Art and Tradition of the Municipality of Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu)