Entertainment

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Bucharest Christmas Market: 2022 edition attracts over 900,000 visitors

28 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The five-week Bucharest Christmas Market attracted more than 900,000 visitors, both locals and tourists, ARCUB cultural center announced. The event took place in Constituţiei Square, close to the Parliament Palace, between November 20 and December 26.

"Bucharest celebrated the most beautiful time of the year with a marathon of Christmas carols and traditions, with thousands of turns in the panoramic wheel and carousel, hundreds of dances on the ice at the ice rink, and as many sweet cakes, gifts and souvenirs bought from artisans from all corners of the country at the 2022 Bucharest Christmas Market," reads the press release.

Throughout the five weeks, more than 200 artists brought the magic of Christmas to Constituţiei Square through 57 live performances. Among them, Andra, Valahia National Orchestra, soprano Felicia Filip, rock band IRIS Cristi Minculescu, Paula Seling, Ducu Bertzi, and Mircea Baniciu.

During the FIFA World Cup Qatar, football fans watched live the 64 matches of the edition broadcast by TVR, many chanting and cheering the final between Argentina and France on December 18.

The Capital City Hall organized this year's edition of the Christmas Market through ARCUB - the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Bucharest, PROEDUS - the Center for Educational and Sports Projects, and CREART - the Center for Creation, Art and Tradition of the Municipality of Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Entertainment

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Bucharest Christmas Market: 2022 edition attracts over 900,000 visitors

28 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The five-week Bucharest Christmas Market attracted more than 900,000 visitors, both locals and tourists, ARCUB cultural center announced. The event took place in Constituţiei Square, close to the Parliament Palace, between November 20 and December 26.

"Bucharest celebrated the most beautiful time of the year with a marathon of Christmas carols and traditions, with thousands of turns in the panoramic wheel and carousel, hundreds of dances on the ice at the ice rink, and as many sweet cakes, gifts and souvenirs bought from artisans from all corners of the country at the 2022 Bucharest Christmas Market," reads the press release.

Throughout the five weeks, more than 200 artists brought the magic of Christmas to Constituţiei Square through 57 live performances. Among them, Andra, Valahia National Orchestra, soprano Felicia Filip, rock band IRIS Cristi Minculescu, Paula Seling, Ducu Bertzi, and Mircea Baniciu.

During the FIFA World Cup Qatar, football fans watched live the 64 matches of the edition broadcast by TVR, many chanting and cheering the final between Argentina and France on December 18.

The Capital City Hall organized this year's edition of the Christmas Market through ARCUB - the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Bucharest, PROEDUS - the Center for Educational and Sports Projects, and CREART - the Center for Creation, Art and Tradition of the Municipality of Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote