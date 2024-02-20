Administration

Bucharest's District 4 City Hall to auction works on new subway line M4

20 February 2024

The public tender for the design and execution of the subway line M4 in Bucharest between the central station (Gara de Nord) and the Progresul railway station in the southern part of the city will be launched by the end of February, according to representatives of the District 4 City Hall, which supervises the project. 

The new M4 subway line will stretch approximately 11 kilometers and have 14 stations.

The winners of the bidding procedure will have eight months to carry out the first design phase and then 60 months for detailed design and execution.

The District 4 City Hall supervises the project in partnership with the Ministry of Transport, subway network operator Metrorex, the Ilfov County Council, and District 5 City Hall.

It announced that it has already submitted a financing request for EUR 2.5 billion, non-refundable European money, under the Transport Operational program of the EU’s multiannual financial framework 2021-2027. The signing of the financing contract is expected to take place within 60 days, which will allow the rapid development of all procedures before the actual construction, according to District 4 City Hall representatives.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ps4.ro)

