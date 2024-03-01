Bucharest airports announce reduced passenger processing capacity in March

The Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) announced that in the coming period, the passenger processing capacity will be reduced for the implementation of Schengen/non-Schengen flows.

The reduced capacity will be in effect until the end of the implementation of the measures, at the end of March.

"As part of the measures taken for the implementation of Schengen/non-Schengen flows at Henri Coandă International Airport Bucharest, starting from Friday, March 1, 2024, the automatic border control gates (ABC) will be relocated by the General Inspectorate of Border Police from the current International Departures flow to the future non-Schengen Departures flow. Thus, temporarily, the processing capacity will be reduced," CNAB said.

The company specified that, together with the Border Police, it is making all efforts to minimize passenger discomfort in March, until the Schengen reconfiguration of the terminals at Henri Coandă Airport is completed.

Additionally, the company announced that the processing capacity on the International Arrivals flow will also be temporarily reduced, due to the relocation works of some border control booths to the new non-Schengen flow.

(Photo source: Catalina Zaharescu Tiensuu | Dreamstime.com)