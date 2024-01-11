Transport

Bucharest airports announce full readiness for Air Schengen

11 January 2024

The two airports that serve the Romanian capital city, namely Henri Coandă International Airport and Băneasa Aurel Vlaicu International Airport, are 100% prepared for operation on separate Schengen/non-Schengen flows, officials of the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB) announced in a press release.

Of the total international traffic, two-thirds of the passengers travel to or from destinations in the Schengen area and with Romania's entry into the free movement area, these passengers will no longer pass through the border control counters.

"The preparations have been completed since the end of 2022, and only the unfavourable decision of the JAI Council prevented them from coming into operation then. (…) a large part of the terminal infrastructure at the Henri Coandă airport - this is the one put into operation in 2011 and 2012 - was designed for use in the Schengen/non-Schengen system and, in the period since then, CNAB had to make special efforts to ensure the processing of passenger traffic which, in the last 11 years, has doubled," reads the press release quoted by G4media.ro.

The Romanian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that it reached a political agreement with the Ministries of Internal Affairs of Austria and Bulgaria for Romania's entry into the Schengen Area with its air and maritime borders starting from March 2024.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ukrphoto/Dreamstime.com)

1

