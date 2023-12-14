First segment of Bucharest’s new metro line to Henri Coandă Airport receives construction permit

Romania’s Ministry of Transport recently released the construction permit necessary for the design and execution of the structural works for the 1 Mai - Tokyo segment, part of the project that will connect Bucharest’s metro line to Henri Coandă International Airport.

“Today, the southern section of Metro Line 6 received its construction permit. The joint venture ALSIM ALARKO-MAKYOL, the contractor appointed by METROREX S.A. for the design and execution of the structural works for Lot 1.1: 1 MAI - TOKYO, will start construction on December 15, 2023,” announced Metrorex, cited by Profit.ro.

The works for the new segment of Metro Line 6 include the basic structure for the construction of stations, interstations, and tunnels. The 1 Mai - Tokyo lot is 6.3 km long and includes six stations and seven interstations.

The investment will ensure connectivity between Henri Coandă International Airport and the rail network through Gara de Nord train station. The project is part of the Trans-European Transport Network.

The contract for the design and execution of the structural works for the first section of Metro Line M6, from 1 Mai to Tokyo station (Băneasa commercial complex), was signed by Metrorex in March 2022. The contract value is RON 1,2 billion (EUR 241 million) and is funded by non-reimbursable European funds and the state budget. The construction period is 4 years (48 months), according to Metrorex.

Metrorex needs to sign additional contracts for equipment, track, finishes, and trains.

The section, spanning between the existing 1 Mai and future Tokyo station includes 6 stations with the following names: 1 Mai (existing), Pajura, Expoziției, Montreal Square, Gara Băneasa, Aeroport Băneasa, Tokyo (Băneasa commercial complex).

The entire Metro Line 6 in Bucharest will be 14.2 km long with 12 metro stations and will be served by 12 trains that Metrorex will need to purchase. Upon completion, this section will complete the route of Metro Line 6 and will ensure the connection between the current 1 Mai metro station and Otopeni Airport.

