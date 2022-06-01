Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world

Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport, along with seven other European airports, was considered one of the worst in the world, according to a survey.

Conducted by AirHelp, a passenger rights organization operating in 30 countries, the survey ranked the world’s airports based on three criteria: punctuality of flights and airport services (60%), quality of services (20%), and the quality of foods and stores (20%).

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport topped the chart, receiving an overall score of 8.39 out of 10.

On the other side of the spectrum, Lisbon’s Humberto Delgado airport, which serviced 31 million passengers in 2019, came in last, receiving only 5.76 due to its endless passport queues.

It was followed by the Kuwait International Airport, taxed for its lack of punctuality, staff behavior, and its smell. The Eindhoven airport was similarly criticized by respondents for being too small and “stable-like.”

Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport, which saw nearly 7 million passengers in 2021, was ranked number 129 out of 132. Romania’s largest airport scored low on service quality (6.1), food and shops (6), and on-time performance (6). One respondent said that the airport staff is “somewhat aggressive” and unfriendly, while another deemed the airport to still bear the mark of the 1960s.

(Photo source: Bucharest Airports Facebook page)