Traffic on Bucharest airports rises by 55% YoY in 2021, to half of that in 2019

The traffic on the two airports of Bucharest operated by the Bucharest Airports company (CNAB) increased by 54.9% YoY to 6.92 million passengers in 2021.

The traffic last year was, however, only 47% of the traffic in 2019 - the year with the highest traffic for CNAB.

The secondary airport Baneasa - Aurel Vlaicu served only 7,687 passengers in 2021, with the bulk of the activity on the primary airport Otopeni - Henri Coanda.

The number of aircraft movements (landings and take-offs) on both airports increased by 36.5% to 92,377 in 2021.

"In December, we had a traffic rate of 600,000 passengers, a better month than last December when we had 220,000 passengers," Valentin Iordache, a spokesman for CNAB, told Ziarul Financiar. He also says that the air carriers have resumed flights, which is seen in passenger traffic.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com