Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Traffic on Bucharest airports rises by 55% YoY in 2021, to half of that in 2019

25 January 2022
The traffic on the two airports of Bucharest operated by the Bucharest Airports company (CNAB) increased by 54.9% YoY to 6.92 million passengers in 2021.

The traffic last year was, however, only 47% of the traffic in 2019 - the year with the highest traffic for CNAB.

The secondary airport Baneasa - Aurel Vlaicu served only 7,687 passengers in 2021, with the bulk of the activity on the primary airport Otopeni - Henri Coanda.

The number of aircraft movements (landings and take-offs) on both airports increased by 36.5% to 92,377 in 2021.

"In December, we had a traffic rate of 600,000 passengers, a better month than last December when we had 220,000 passengers," Valentin Iordache, a spokesman for CNAB, told Ziarul Financiar. He also says that the air carriers have resumed flights, which is seen in passenger traffic.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

Traffic on Bucharest airports rises by 55% YoY in 2021, to half of that in 2019

25 January 2022

25 January 2022
The traffic on the two airports of Bucharest operated by the Bucharest Airports company (CNAB) increased by 54.9% YoY to 6.92 million passengers in 2021.

The traffic last year was, however, only 47% of the traffic in 2019 - the year with the highest traffic for CNAB.

The secondary airport Baneasa - Aurel Vlaicu served only 7,687 passengers in 2021, with the bulk of the activity on the primary airport Otopeni - Henri Coanda.

The number of aircraft movements (landings and take-offs) on both airports increased by 36.5% to 92,377 in 2021.

"In December, we had a traffic rate of 600,000 passengers, a better month than last December when we had 220,000 passengers," Valentin Iordache, a spokesman for CNAB, told Ziarul Financiar. He also says that the air carriers have resumed flights, which is seen in passenger traffic.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

