Events

Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024

20 October 2023

English music star Ed Sheeran will return to Romania next summer. He is set to perform at the National Arena stadium in Bucharest on August 24, the organizers said.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 AM on Thursday, October 26, Eventim announced. However, the prices have not yet been revealed.

The concert in Bucharest is part of the artist’s The Mathematics Tour.

Ed Sheeran previously performed in Romania in the summer of 2019. 

Famous British rock band Coldplay will also hold two concerts in Bucharest in the summer of 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Taylor Creek Media/Dreamstime.com)

1

